"I don't think he'd make it 15 minutes in the WWE" - Wrestling veteran explains why Triple H won't sign major AEW star 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette explained why Triple H might not be eager to sign one of AEW's finest homegrown stars, Darby Allin, to WWE.

Darby Allin is one of the most unique stars in AEW. His wrestling style is fast and furious, and he never shies away from putting his body on the line. Moreover, he does a ton of stunts outside wrestling that leaves audiences bewildered at the former TNT Champion's audacity.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager cited his risk appetite as one of the reasons why Triple H might not be interested in signing him.

"I don't know whether Darby Allin's getting any direction, being given any direction, but if he is, he won't take any, obviously. And if he's not, he might very well bow up under it because the first thing they would tell him is no more of these goofy stunts you do. Unless it's something that we booked and that we're shooting for video and to promote you with. And no more of these goofy off the cuff things where you just fling yourself every which way in these matches because we're gonna make an investment in you. We need you to hold up your end of the bargain and protect your body and take more calculated risks. And that's not what Darby Allin is all about. I don't think he'd make it 15 minutes in the WWE." (2:49:13 - 2:51:00)

Jim Cornette gave another reason why Triple H might not want Darby Allin in WWE

Tino🎅🏿 @Playboi_Tino Nah this view of the Darby Allin spot last night is CRAZY Nah this view of the Darby Allin spot last night is CRAZY https://t.co/JNYAu32oxi

Triple H might not be interested in Darby Allin because of his physique, according to Jim Cornette. The former OVW booker compared Allin to Mysterio's physique to make his point.

"You look at a publicity picture of Rey Mysterio, physically, body-wise, from his days in say the late 90s and WCW and early 2000s and WWF. And then you look at Darby Allin's physique today. Rey was shorter than Darby and jacked to the gills. Darby is a little taller than Rey and has to run around in a garden hose to get wet. He's so thin."

Darby Allin will team up with Sting to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Full Gear in one of the most intriguing clashes at the pay-per-view on the 19th of November.

