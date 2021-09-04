"I don't think that's proper" - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas comments on top AEW referee 

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his opinion on AEW's Aubrey Edwards during the 'It's My House' podcast. Edwards is the promotion's first full-time female referee and project coordinator.

Korderas stated that it is fine for a referee to be written along a storyline like he was in the past. The WWE veteran is also okay with referees with "a little bit of personality," as long as it does not cause distractions.

"For me, it's more along the lines of, if you are written into a story like I have been in the past that's fine, and you can show a little bit of personality a little bit of character but to do that on a weekly basis and be a distraction. I don't think that's proper, it's different if you, it's part of the story," said Korderas.

That number does sound familiar? 🤔 https://t.co/Hcab9Vv4LL — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 4, 2021

Aubrey is a well-known face among fans as she regularly oversees the up-and-coming promotion's main events. She also co-hosts the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Tony Schiavone.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas says the audience does not buy tickets for the referee

Just don't tell him you know me. 😉 https://t.co/09SQXae4B7 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 4, 2021

Having worked with WWE for two decades, Jimmy Korderas knows the importance of storytelling in professional wrestling. Referees like Earl Hebner and Charles Robinson have been involved in storylines.

But Korderas explained that no one in the audience is coming to see the referees. When someone buys tickets to see him, it is usually a family membe.

"You're written like Earl was written into story, when Charles became little naitch and that sort of stuff, I'm okay with that. It's part of the storytelling process, but to say, 'Hey I'm this character', you know what, I hate to say it but nobody's paying money to come see the person in the black and white stripes. Anybody who wants to come see me in black and white stripes got comp tickets because they're part of my family," Korderas added.

Do you agree with Korderas on his opinion on the referee's involvement in promotions? Let us know in the comments below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Angana Roy