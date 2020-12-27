"They are being abused" - Jim Ross comments on AEW's referees

On one of the more recent episodes of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW's lead commentator Jim Ross revealed that the referees at AEW are prone to "abuse."

By abuse, JR is referring to physical abuse that may occur due to a few stray punches that may be thrown in the ring. Jim Ross shared tons of other exciting stories as well.

Speaking on his podcast, JR commented that the AEW referees are being abused, and even spoke on how good and hardworking the referees are. He even revealed that he has tried to help them with their work in the ring.

"I think the referees are being abused. You know we’ve got nice people refereeing in AEW. Good, hardworking people. I get on their ass sometimes, but they all know I mean well by it, and they know that I’m the only one who’s going to try and help them with their work in the ring. They appreciate that."

Jim Ross even shared some of the advice he has provided referees on how to escape the "abuse," especially when two performers needed to be "broken up" during a match.

"I was telling refs the other day, you know when you back someone into the corner, when a guy has someone in the turnbuckle, and you’ve got another opponent, his opponent is standing in front of them. You’ve got to break, they need to be broken [up], where do you stand? You stand on the left of the person you’re behind. You know why you do that? Because most of them are right-handed and you wanna be out of the line of fire and not with an elbow in your teeth."

Jim Ross' career as a commentator

Jim Ross is one of the most experienced commentators in the world of professional wrestling.

Ross has had a storied career as a commentator and has gone through a variety of promotions in his time. He has worked with the NWA, WCW, WWE, NJPW, and now works as the lead commentator for All Elite Wrestling.

Jim Ross back when he was a commentator for the NWA

Jim Ross' experience and advice is definitely something not just the referees, but the talent at AEW would do well to adhere to. Hopefully, Ross can continue to nurture the next generation of pro-wrestlers and referees for years to come.