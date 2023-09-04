"I do think it was the right move" - Tony Khan comments on CM Punk's termination from AEW

Tony Khan is answering media questions right, left, and center, after he fired CM Punk, and placed Jack Perry under an indefinite suspension. While he has been forthcoming about most of the aspects of the altercation that the two had, and what led to the final decision, there's one aspect he's been unclear about - the non-compete clause for CM Punk.

During the All Out Media scrum, Khan was pointedly asked whether the contract of the Saint of Second City had a no-compete clause. If there was such a clause, then The Voice of the Voiceless would not be able to work in any other competing wrestling company for an extended amount of time, and would literally be out of the wrestling world.

To the query, Tony Khan replied:

"I don't want to discuss the terms of the separation in that sense. I very much want to thank CM Punk, Phil, for everything he did in AEW as a wrestler. I don't think it was an easy decision for anybody on the discipline committee, or the outside counsel, or for me to do something like that. I do think it was the right move. As far as what's going to happen in the future, I can't speak to that. I'm not the attorney who interpret all that language," he said.

Tony Khan might have found a replacement for CM Punk already

With CM Punk out of the picture, the storylines and advertising plans for AEW will certainly see a change. The publicity material already shows that AEW might be placing the leader of the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White, as a mainstay of AEW: Collision.

White joined NJPW in 2015, and came to AEW in 2018, where he joined the Bullet Club, and eventually became its fourth member. Today, the Bullet Club is one of the most popular stables in wrestling and AEW.

