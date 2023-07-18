"I was throwing up that day" - AEW star says Sting prayed for him before his match against CM Punk

A current AEW star recently recalled facing CM Punk in his first match back in 7 years.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Darby Allin, who was the first opponent of CM Punk after his historic return to professional wrestling in 2021. The two men faced each other at AEW All Out 2021 in a match where CM Punk came out victorious.

Darby Allin recently revealed on Lost Signals podcast the stress he had of facing Punk and also talked about how his mentor Sting prayed for him before his big match.

"I remember that day very vividly. It was a lot of stress. A lot of stress," Allin said. "Because, you know, Punk coming back and then being his first match, I had a feeling if it fell apart, it was gonna fall on me." In fact, he felt so much anxiety that it made him sick. "I was throwing up that day, I was so nervous. Sting came up to me and said 'I know you're not a religious man but can I say a prayer for you?' And I'm just like [standing] over the trash can like 'Sure dude.' H/T:[WrestlingInc]

AEW star wasn't surprised to face CM Punk once again

CM Punk's AEW return has allowed him to cross paths with a lot of great talent, and some of them include some old rivals. AEW star Samoa Joe is one of those names.

CM Punk crossed paths with ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe in the recently concluded Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, Joe admitted that he was not surprised that he ended up facing the Second City Saint in the tournament.

"It’s really to be expected. I’ve found that throughout my career, the same cast of characters pop up. Punk is definitely in that realm of those cast of characters. To see us back in the ring against each other one more time, it’s no big surprise."

Samoa Joe also spoke about how long the two men have come since facing each other for the first time back in 2003 at a Ring of Honor event.

"Just experience, a treasure trove of experience. When we first locked up, we were very new in the industry and still very much a journeyman learning. You never stop learning, but at the same time, we definitely knew a hell of a lot less back then."

