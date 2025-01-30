"I trust this man with my life" - AEW's Jon Moxley has immense respect for an 8-time WWE champion

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently put over his ally and a multi-time WWE champion. Moxley has been working closely with the said star for the past few years.

Jon Moxley expressed his appreciation for eight-time WWE champion Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). The Swiss Cyborg won seven tag team titles and the United States Championship during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. He made his AEW debut in 2022 and immediately became a part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Claudio Castagnoli is currently a member of the Death Riders alongside the AEW World Champion. On Close-Up with Renee Paquette, Moxley showed respect for The Swiss Cyborg. When Paquette asked why the Death Riders chose to follow The Purveyor of Violence, he pointed towards Castagnoli, saying it all started with him, and he trusted the veteran with his life.

"It all starts right here, it all starts right here, Claudio Castagnoli. This man is untouchable in every facet of this game, you will never see anyone else like him in your entire life. More importantly than that, I trust this man with my life and I do not say that lightly. I don't just say things 'cause they sound good, when I say something I mean something and I trust this man with my life. That's what's it's all about, integrity. I surround myself with best people," Moxley said. [16:45 - 17:30]

Jon Moxley helped Claudio Castagnoli win his match on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli squared off against Jeff Jarrett in a singles match. Double J was aiming to secure an opportunity to challenge for the World Title by defeating the Death Riders member. Towards the end of the bout, Wheeler Yuta and later Jon Moxley showed up to help Castagnoli in eventually defeating Jarrett.

The Swiss Cyborg continued to be the gatekeeper for the AEW World Champion with his win on Dynamite. Only time will tell where the Death Riders storyline is heading.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit AEW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

