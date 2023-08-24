“I understand you have a father & your father is dead” - Christian Cage buries AEW star on his Dynamite return

Christian Cage returned to Dynamite, and immediately made his presence felt by verbally attacking AEW star Nick Wayne's late father.

The night unfolded with a hard-fought victory for Nick Wayne and Darby Allin over Swerve Strickland and AR Fox. However, post-match, tensions arose as Swerve ousted AR Fox from his group, the Mogul Embassy. The situation escalated when Brian Cage launched an attack, only for Fox to be saved by Darby Allin, Nick Wayne, and Sting.

At All In this weekend, in London, Swerve Strickland and AR Fox were scheduled to face Sting and Allin in a tag team match. However, with Fox seemingly out of the picture, Darby turned to Swerve and asked him who he had for the match, prompting the appearance of Christian and Luchasaurus.

Cage, known for attacking AEW stars' father verbally, took this opportunity to trash Nick Wayne's late father. Cage addressed Wayne's father, stating "I understand you have a father, and your father is dead." He then said that he had never heard of Wayne's father, Buddy Wayne, before, so he must not have been very good.

Expand Tweet

Christian's comments about Nick's father were met with loud boos from fans. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan books a match between Cage and Wayne in future.

What are your thoughts on Christian Cage's promo on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot