"I’ve absolutely had meetings with people there" - Popular AEW star admits interest in jumping ship to WWE under Triple H

AEW star Peter Avalon confessed that moving to WWE under Triple H's creative direction is a possibility.

Avalon regularly competes on AEW's YouTube shows Dark and Dark: Elevation. He last defeated Brandon Cutler in a singles match on the October 21 tapings of Dark. He also appears in Being The Elite, usually having skits with Leva Bates and The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth).

During his current reign as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has brought back some of the released names, such as Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Speaking to wrestling journalist Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Avalon admitted that working in WWE has always been a dream for him. He revealed that he has contacts there, including producer and on-screen official Adam Pearce, who was his mentor in Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

"I’ve absolutely had meetings with people there. I know a lot of the people there. Adam Pearce is a peer and mentor of mine. I grew in the standard, our group there at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood back in the day. It was Pearce, the NWA Champion, Joey Kaos, Austin Aries, and myself, and we stayed connected through there," Avalon said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

The AEW star's last bout was when he allied with his Wingmen teammates in a loss against Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and Matt Hardy on Dark.

AEW star Peter Avalon cites WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as an inspiration

During the same interview, Peter Avalon shared that Kurt Angle was his wrestling inspiration.

The AEW star then didn't rule out the prospect of working in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I wanted to be a wrestler because of the WWE. I admired Kurt Angle and all these other superathletes. Then, even to what it is now where a lot of my peers that are at AEW have passed through there. So, of course, it’s been an idea that’s passed through my mind," he added. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Only time will tell if The Wingmen member decides to embark on a career in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Avalon is a former DDT Pro-Wrestling Heavy MetalWeight Champion and has also performed in multiple independent promotions, winning several accolades in the process. Outside the squared circle, Avalon has also appeared in Pact of Vengeance, a 2022 action film.

Do you want to see Peter Avalon compete in WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes