"I’ve done my time" - WWE Legend confirms he will never get physical on AEW TV

A WWE legend has revealed that he is not open to getting physical while at AEW. Tony Khan will find it tough to get this veteran to agree to something along the lines of classic angles like commentators getting thrashed in storylines.

Jim Ross, the voice of wrestling, has made things very clear on his podcast, Grillin' JR:

“I’ve been lucky to avoid any ball shots. Tony Khan, I don’t know if he just doesn’t believe in it or what, we’ve never discussed it because I’m not interested in getting involved in physicality in angles again. I’m past that. I’m not past that egocentrically, I’m past that age wise and all that stuff. I’ve done my time. If you want to kick someone in the balls, go with Kevin Kelley or Nigel.”

During his time in WWE, Ross feuded with accomplished wrestlers like Triple H, Kane, Mankind, and others. He now calls matches for Tony Khan's AEW.

Jim Ross isn't okay with Tony Khan's 12 annual pay-per-views

Pay-per-views are the tent poles of the wrestling business. Some purists are of the opinion that less is more when it comes to pay-per-views.

However, Tony Khan's AEW is now gearing up for as many as 12 such special programs in a calendar year, and Ross is one of the few wrestling icons who isn't impressed with this. While speaking on his podcast, the 71-year-old said that he still prefers the quarterly structure:

"I like the old format because the companies get an opportunity to build the anticipation for that pay-per-view, and the investment that fans need to make to enjoy it," Ross said. "I think the economy dictates a lot of that, you've got to have a great attraction at the top [of the card]. Attractions sell pay-per-views — it's just that simple. It's not the second or third match on the card, it's what's on the poster." he said. (h/t wrestlinginc.com)

Ross has been upfront about his views on the current state of the wrestling business. Do you reckon he's bang on the money? Sound off in the comments section.