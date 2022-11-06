AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defended his title against Japanese legend Katsuyori Shibata on the latest episode of Rampage. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell had his say on the clash between the two.

Katsuyori Shibata is a bonafide wrestling legend. He suffered a severe head injury in 2017 against Kazuchika Okada while challenging for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. It was believed he would never wrestle again after that.

However, he miraculously returned to action last year against Zack Sabre Jr. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opened up on Shibata. The veteran stated that despite not hearing of the Japanese legend before, his story had him hooked.

"I've never seen him before. Tell you the truth truth, I've never heard of him before, but they told the story which invested me. I'm into this guy I don't even know. That's why you tell stories, that's why you have commentators, so they can catch you up on the history. Whatever performers in there now that I feel like I kind of, I don't know him, but I feel like, well, I respect him already for hanging in there."

Mantell added that he was invested in the love and respect that Shibata has for pro wrestling.

"Five years, almost dying, and then coming back into the same sport that they almost died in. You know, that takes a certain level of respect and loyalty and love because I'm sure he loves wrestling or he wouldn't get back into it. So I was kind of invested in him. And he's with Orange Cassidy with no build up, no nothing. It's just a match. And they went out there and I think they had those people. I think they had them automatically." [54:50 - 56:00]

Dutch Mantell feels Shibata and Orange Cassidy had a great match on AEW Rampage

The former WWE manager heaped praise on the match as well as the AEW announcing team for educating the audience on Shibata's history.

Dutch Mantell stated that explaining the past five years of the star's life had fans hooked.

"Well, it was a great match. And like you said, they called us up on the history of Shibata, which we needed because if we didn't have that, he's just a Japanese wrestler to us with no history. And but since they explained the five years and he almost died, what was it? A brain hemorrhage?" [56:00 - 56:20]

TranquiloClubYT @TranquiloClubYT For those who are unaware, Katsuyori Shibata’s unannounced return from life threatening injury is an all timer moment in professional wrestling history. For those who are unaware, Katsuyori Shibata’s unannounced return from life threatening injury is an all timer moment in professional wrestling history. https://t.co/db4nXnO9ge

Shibata first showed up in AEW at Forbidden Door to save Orange Cassidy. Despite finishing on the losing end on Rampage, the Japanese star showcased his wrestling prowess and impressed those in attendance.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Shibata.

What did you make of Orange Cassidy vs. Shibata on AEW Rampage? Let us know in the comments section below.

