"I've s**t myself, I don't care" says current champion on messy incident during wrestling match

Professional wrestling can be a rather brutal business for many reasons, with wrestlers putting their bodies through unimaginable pain on a nightly basis. But sometimes wrestlers go through some much harder things inside the ring.

Take AEW World Champion MJF, for example. This year alone, he wrestled Bryan Danielson for 65 minutes, took on the other three 'pillars' of All Elite Wrestling at the same time, and had to both open and close the recent All In event at Wembley Stadium.

But during Maxwell Jacob Friedman's recent appearance on First We Feast's "Truth or Dab" show with fellow AEW star Adam Cole, the 'Salt of the Earth' admitted that he once had to go through a whole match with, as he called it, a 'full diaper.'

"I've s**t myself, I don't care. Guys name was Ace Romero, so what happened was he was coming off the top rope, brother hit me with a splash. I thought I took a big enough log before the match, clearly, I didn't finish the job." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Given how many times MJF and Ace Romero have shared the ring during their careers, it's hard to pinpoint exactly what match Max was talking about. However, he did say that he still won the match despite his accident.

"It was a multi-man match so when he landed on me, immediately s**t myself. In that moment I was like, 'Oh, you know I'm just going to roll out.' So, I rolled out, kind of stayed low for a little bit, waited for my moment to strike, still won the match with a full diaper. Which is more than most people would be able to say, that's why I am a World Champion, didn't happen by accident." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

MJF recently became a double champion in All Elite Wrestling!

As mentioned above, MJF recently opened and closed the recently AEW All In show at Wembley Stadium, and it was certainly a good night at the office as it left London as a double champion.

Max and Adam Cole defeated Aussie Open on the Zero-Hour pre-show to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions, meaning that either Friedman or Cole would be leaving Wembley Stadium as a double champion.

This is because the two men faced each other in the main event of the show, wrestling for the AEW World Championship. MJF won the match and, in the process, left All In as the only double champion in the company.

