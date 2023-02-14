"I've had wardrobe malfunctions" - AEW star Jade Cargill divulges issues with her bold wrestling attire

AEW TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill has worn some audacious ring attire during her young career. She had the chance to address the challenges that come with such wardrobe choices recently.

Jade Cargill has been the TBS Women's Champion for over a year as the undefeated star inaugurated the title in January last year. The likes of Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, and Athena have all fallen to Jade in her monstrous streak.

Her marquee matches are often marked not only by the billing, but also for the fact that the champion emulates various fictional characters. She dressed as the X-Men's Storm to win the TBS title, later donning She-Hulk and Thundercats-inspired gear for AEW All Out and Full Gear respectively.

Speaking with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com, Jade admitted that it is a challenge trying to portray what fans envisage. She also said that wardrobe malfunctions have plagued her, so finding the right fit can be challenging.

"The challenge is me trying to conform into these images that fans want to see," Cargill continued. "I take that on as a challenge, as well, if I can make it into gear. And because I've had wardrobe malfunctions, if I can wrestle in these things. But it's fun, I enjoy it." - Jade Cargill said.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill . No more wrestling in leotards for me No more wrestling in leotards for me 😅.

Jade last defended her title against Red Velvet. Velvet had previously been aligned with Cargill as a member of her 'Baddies Section' group. They split and Velvet challenged for the gold - albeit unsuccesfully.

Jade Cargill teased a new attire for AEW Revolution

During the same interview, Jade continued to address the future of her cosplay attires.

She confirmed that she has plans to wear a DC Comics character-inspired outfit for AEW Revolution, provided she is booked. She did not disclose the identity of the character however.

It's one that if I work this pay-per-view that you would definitely see. She's a very prominent DC character, very strong DC character, and I think that Warner will be happy with what they see. I can't tell you though!"

DC Comics have a plethora of iconic female characters on their roster, including Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, and Batgirl. Time will tell whether it will be any of the said names or someone else.

