"I wanna see that girl with a World Title around her waist ASAP" - MJF urges AEW to push female star to the moon

By Sujay
Published Jul 18, 2025 01:59 GMT
MJF is a top AEW star.
MJF is a top AEW star. (Image credits: MJF's X page)

MJF has urged AEW to push a female star to hold the top title in the company and said that he wanted it to be done as soon as possible. This might come as a surprise to many.

Maxwell is someone who mostly talks about himself, and, rarely, he speaks highly of others, especially women. However, he has now broken away from his usual snobby character to talk highly of none other than Queen Aminata.

Aminata is someone who has been given a lot of TV time lately, and that is due to the injury to Jamie Hayter. MJF was speaking to Black Girl Wrestling when he lavished praise on Queen Aminata.

“If I had to sit here and think of a name, I think Queen Aminata. I wanna see that girl with a World Title around her waist ASAP. She’s next level. I would love to see her versus Toni (Storm) or Mercedes (Moné), Athena,” he said. [H/T Fightful]

MJF praises AEW's women’s division

In the same discussion, MJF also heaped praise on the AEW women’s roster, which is incredibly stacked. He still said that he would want Queen Aminata to be the top female star.

He said:

“I mean, there’s just some — I gotta say, our women’s division, I don’t think it’s ever been better. I don’t think it’s ever been more clear. I think we’ve got an insanely stacked women’s division. But that would be my answer. Gun to the head, I’d say Queen Aminata. But don’t tell her I said that sh*t because I don’t want her trying to approach me like we’re friends or something. I’m not into that sh*t.” [H/T Fightful]

It is an interesting comment and one that will grab the attention of both Queen Aminata and AEW President Tony Khan.

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Angana Roy
