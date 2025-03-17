"I want him to be fighting Kenny Omega" - Ex-WWE World Champion hyped for AEW's latest acquisition

A former WWE Champion recently claimed that AEW's newest signing should face Kenny Omega. The Best Bout Machine won the International Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view. To determine his first opponent, the company announced a huge tournament, the winner of which will face the Cleaner at Dynasty. Nic Nemeth spoke about who he felt should be Omega's opponent.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey, former TNA star, made his AEW debut on the recent Dynamite episode. He faced The Beast Mortos in an impressive contest in the first round of the Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament. His agile and flexible moveset caught the eyes of many viewers. On the upcoming Dynamite, he will tackle three other contestants to become the number one contender for the International Championship.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth said that Speedball had a huge impact during his debut. The former WWE champion also said that Mike Bailey must face Kenny Omega at Dynasty.

“[Bailey] rocked and rolled in there … and I go, ‘I want him to win this tournament. I want him to be fighting Kenny Omega.’ I want to see these guys go right at it. Even if he doesn’t beat him, holy s***, this kid just ran through a hard a*s tournament, debuted, people are behind him. He’s a young kid with a different look and does cool taekwondo, all these different things. We’ve all seen him do these things, and now you get to see it on another level. The first thing I saw, I went from like, ‘Oh he’s gonna have a good showing, and it’ll be that’s a cool debut and not win,’ and then when he won, I went, ‘I want to see him and Kenny and I want it right now.’ I want to see him take him down to the wire. Even if he doesn’t win, you’ve made a kid in three weeks and boom, he’s in and off and running," he said. [H/T : EWrestlingNews]

Kenny Omega's opponent to be determined this Wednesday

Last week on Dynamite, Mike Bailey and Orange Cassidy survived the first round of the eliminator tournament. Later on Saturday, Mark Davis and Ricochet picked up wins and will fight for the opportunity to face Kenny Omega.

On the upcoming episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, these four stars will go against one another in a fatal-four way contest.

It will be interesting to see who gets to face Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty.

