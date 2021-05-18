"I want Miro" - AEW star sends a warning to new TNT Champion 

AEW star Lance Archer is ready to go to war with TNT Champion Miro in his quest to capture the TNT Championship, which he firmly believes is his destiny. Miro won the title last week after he defeated the now-former champion Darby Allin in an exciting main event match on AEW Dynamite.

During the pre-show of this week's AEW Dark: Elevation, where he defeated Bear Bronson, Lance Archer discussed his mission to win the TNT Championship.

The Murderhawk Monster claimed it's his destiny to win the TNT Championship. He stated that no one could stop him from completing this goal. He then warned that by the end of his journey to capture the title, everyone, including Miro, will "die."

"I'm on a mission," said Archer. "I want Miro, and I want the TNT Championship, it's been my destiny for a long time. Miro, I'm coming for you, there's nothing you could do to stop me. Jake's not gonna stop me. AEW's not gonna stop me. Nobody's gonna stop me, and everybody dies Miro, and that includes you."

Though it hasn't been made official yet, it looks like Miro might wind up defending his TNT Championship against Lance Archer at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30.

Lance Archer has been a dominant force in AEW

Lance Archer in AEW

Since he signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion in 2020, Lance Archer has had a remarkable run as an unstoppable monster.

Archer has steadily enjoyed an upward trajectory in his career, as he even competed for the AEW Championship against Jon Moxley last year. Plus, associating with the legendary WWE Superstar Jake Roberts has paid rich dividends for Archer.

Are we in for some from @ToBeMiro vs. @LanceHoyt action after that TNT Championship moment 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EiuihTWfnO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2021

Though his teased feud with Sting seemingly went nowhere, Archer could possibly be on the road to the biggest match of his AEW career at the pay-per-view later this month.

Do you want to see Lance Archer to challenge TNT Champion Miro at the upcoming pay-per-view? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.