  • "I want to be the next Chyna," declares AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 02, 2025 03:36 GMT
Chyna is one of the most dominant female wrestlers of all time [Photo: wwe.com]
Chyna was posthumously entered into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X [Photo: wwe.com]

A major AEW star has boldly claimed that she wants to be the next Chyna. This comes after she revealed that the former WWE icon was one of her inspirations to become a wrestler. This would be Leila Grey.

The Ninth Wonder of the World was a dominant force during the Attitude Era. She had a brief stint in WWE from the late 90s to the early 2000s, and during those few years, she cemented her spot as an icon of the era. She was known for competing in intergender matches, including the Royal Rumble and King of the Ring. Chyna was also able to stand head-to-head with several stars from the men's division.

During her appearance on Hey! Ew, RJ City spoke with Leila Grey and talked about how she was a fan of the Attitude Era. He asked her to compare it to the current women's revolution. She mentioned that she enjoyed both, but noted that the former was what drew her into wrestling. Grey revealed that Chyna was someone she wanted to pattern her career after.

“No, I’m a fan of the revolution too. But the Attitude Era is what got me into this...I wanted to be Chyna. I want to be the next Chyna.” [3:24-3:36]
The AEW star made her WWE debut three years ago

Leila Grey never had a formal run in WWE, but she made her debut in 2022, competing against Raquel Rodriguez, who was also making her SmackDown debut that night. She wasn't successful, but she relished in the opportunity given to her.

The AEW star posted that night, thanking everyone who made her dream come true and for giving her the opportunity to perform on a major stage.

Leila Grey is currently affiliated with Top Flight in AEW, and she also competes occasionally in ROH. She has not been in the best of runs as of late, but that could change anytime soon.

