"I want to be the next Chyna," declares AEW star

A major AEW star has boldly claimed that she wants to be the next Chyna. This comes after she revealed that the former WWE icon was one of her inspirations to become a wrestler. This would be Leila Grey.

The Ninth Wonder of the World was a dominant force during the Attitude Era. She had a brief stint in WWE from the late 90s to the early 2000s, and during those few years, she cemented her spot as an icon of the era. She was known for competing in intergender matches, including the Royal Rumble and King of the Ring. Chyna was also able to stand head-to-head with several stars from the men's division.

Trending

During her appearance on Hey! Ew, RJ City spoke with Leila Grey and talked about how she was a fan of the Attitude Era. He asked her to compare it to the current women's revolution. She mentioned that she enjoyed both, but noted that the former was what drew her into wrestling. Grey revealed that Chyna was someone she wanted to pattern her career after.

“No, I’m a fan of the revolution too. But the Attitude Era is what got me into this...I wanted to be Chyna. I want to be the next Chyna.” [3:24-3:36]

The AEW star made her WWE debut three years ago

Leila Grey never had a formal run in WWE, but she made her debut in 2022, competing against Raquel Rodriguez, who was also making her SmackDown debut that night. She wasn't successful, but she relished in the opportunity given to her.

The AEW star posted that night, thanking everyone who made her dream come true and for giving her the opportunity to perform on a major stage.

Expand Tweet

Leila Grey is currently affiliated with Top Flight in AEW, and she also competes occasionally in ROH. She has not been in the best of runs as of late, but that could change anytime soon.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Hey! Ew, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More