"I wanted to fight" - Eddie Kingston on how he felt before wrestling former WWE Superstar

AEW star Eddie Kingston challenged Miro for the TNT Championship at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month. Despite putting up a valiant fight, Kingston was defeated by the former WWE Superstar. He did have an opening to win, but an error from the referee cost him vital seconds before the pin.

Speaking on 'My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox,' Eddie Kingston recently opened up about how amped up he was before his match against Miro. He also described his experience of entering "the zone" for big matches:

"All I can tell you is we have these ring steps that go up into the Gorilla position and we go out. I walk out and do my thing. I was so pumped up that I ran up those steps and then I just remember going down to the ring – I beelined for the ring because I was so pumped up and ready to go and I wanted to fight Miro. I don’t remember the match at all because I kind of just went into the zone….it’s happened a couple of times for big matches, I guess. I just enter the zone and that’s it. I’m not there anymore. It’s full Eddie Kingston and nothing else." H/T: 411Mania

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley are feuding with Suzuki-Gun in AEW

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley teamed up on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last night and faced Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Lights Out match.

Archer and Suzuki dominated most of the match, but a surprise appearance by TNA legend Homicide was enough to turn the tide in favor of their opponents.

Moxley then hit both members of Suzuki-Gun with a Paradigm Shift each before Kingston pinned Archer for the win. It's unclear if the feud is over or if we will get more between these four men going forward.

