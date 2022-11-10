"I will try to scissor him" - AEW President Tony Khan wants to try a unique idea with his billionaire father

AEW President Tony Khan has admitted he would like to try a unique idea with his father, Shad Khan.

One of the most popular acts on AEW's expansive roster is The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The current tag champs and their Hall of Famer mentor have transcended their popularity this year, supplementing Max Caster's crowd-popping rap gimmick with their coining of the term "scissoring".

As put best by Anthony Bowens, "scissoring is a handshake." Hence, as businessmen, have Tony Khan and Shad Khan made use of this particular handshake?

TK was able to answer that question during an interview with WEEI 93.7 in Boston.

"I never have, that's fascinating, now I have to. Nobody would appreciate it more than him. He loves AEW and gets a kick out of the fans supporting it. He has worked in Detroit and the only reason AEW is possible is because of the hard work he put in that allowed us to make this big upfront investment to launch this company that has been a huge success...He would love that and I will try to scissor him." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan and Shad Khan also work closely together with Fulham Football Club and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two sports teams owned by the latter.

The Acclaimed will defend their AEW tag titles at Full Gear

The art of "scissoring" has taken a backseat in the intense rivalry between the Acclaimed and former tag champions Swerve in Our Glory. Despite going against his partner in doing so, Swerve Strickland took the rivalry a step further when he maimed Billy Gunn's hands, putting a temporary stop to The Acclaimed's revered handshake.

Swerve and Keith Lee first defended their titles against the Acclaimed at All Out, successfully retaining the titles in an instant classic before a rematch was ordered for Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Acclaimed took the tag title in their second attempt, setting up an eventual trilogy bout where the former tag champs could get their gold back.

Having had to defeat FTR for their right to challenge at Full Gear, Swerve in Our Glory didn't have an easy ride to get their rematch. But after their Gunn Club-assisted win, they will have their shot at the upcoming event.

What do you make of the term "scissoring"? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes