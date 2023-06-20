"I wish he had not done that" - Jim Cornette says AEW star could have been sued for his recent actions

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has weighed in with his thoughts on an incident that took place on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite involving MJF.

During his match with Adam Cole, the AEW World Champion decided to take a break in the crowd where he got in the face of a number of people in attendance. One person, in particular, rubbed MJF the wrong way, which led to the "Salt of the Earth" hitting the fan's hat off of their head.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the "Jim Cornette Experience," the veteran pointed out a number of things that were wrong with this incident, with one of them being that in some states in the USA, Max could have been sued by the fan.

“When he took a walk in the crowd MJF, he goes out there to slow it down and p**s the people off, he knocked the fan’s hat off. I wish he had not done that. Not because it’s considered assault in some states, but because the guy wasn’t upset about it. He laughed, he was happy, he turned to his friends ‘look what just happened to me’ and he knew he was on television ‘MJF knocked my hat off!’ Nobody’s going to fight you or sue you anymore in these smart fan crowds.” [4:48-5:20]

The other major problem Jim Cornette pointed out was MJF hitting the fan. He explained that the person who Max struck wasn't intimidated at all, and outside of a select few wrestlers, fans aren't going to be in fear of a heel because they know they won't get hit.

“These fans now, with the exception of a Brock Lesnar maybe, they know they’re not going to get punched unless they punch first. So if you go up and confront a guy, just Joe f**king schmoe bug tussle McGee and they laugh at you, then no that’s not a good thing.—Anyhow that’s my thing that I hate, when the fans laugh at the heel when the heel is not—when the heel is obviously trying to p**s them off and they ain’t going for it, then you’ve give them control of the thing.” [6:07-7:39]

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door

The AEW World Champion escaped a rematch with Adam Cole after their bout on the June 14th edition of Dynamite ended in a 30-minute time-limit draw. But it seems like MJF won't be able to escape an upcoming title defense at Forbidden Door.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been signed on to defend his beloved "Triple B" at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25th against NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

MJF wasn't involved in last year's Forbidden Door event after he walked out of the company for the entire summer due to differences with Tony Khan. Meanwhile, Tanahashi main evented last year's event when he faced Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship.

