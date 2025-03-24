"I would've slapped" - Mercedes Mone furious after recent incident on AEW Collision

Mercedes Mone is known for sharing her thoughts on the happenings in the world of AEW. She recently expressed her anger after a viral incident involving a top star.

The star in question is Chris Jericho. At a recent AEW event in Omaha, Nebraska, the ROH World Champion had a heated exchange with a young fan girl sitting in the front row. The spectator flipped The Learning Tree during his entrance, and the latter called her out for the disrespect.

The young fan did not back down and engaged in a hilarious back-and-forth with Jericho. It garnered a huge reaction from X/Twitter users. In response to a video of the interaction, Mercedes Mone made it clear that she would have slapped the young fan for the disrespect.

"I would’ve slapped that kid!" Mone tweeted.

Mercedes Mone once had a memorable encounter with a fan

Mercedes Mone's harsh response toward the spectator who had a heated exchange with Chris Jericho on AEW Collision is understandable, considering her history with fangirls. She had a memorable interaction with a fan during her early days in WWE.

Mone competed in a stellar bout against Bayley at NXT TakeOver Respect in 2015. The Ironwoman match is widely considered one of the best in-ring showdowns in the history of the black-and-silver brand. Before the bout, The CEO shouted in the face of a Bayley fangirl, Izzy, who is now a pro wrestler herself.

You can view the interaction below.

The CEO even ripped off Izzy's band and left her in tears. Moreover, she recently embarrassed AEW star Billie Starkz, who is also a Bayley fan, by handing her a crushing loss in a TBS Title match on last week's episode of Dynamite.

With Mone issuing a warning, fans might want to refrain from taking shots at her on AEW shows.

