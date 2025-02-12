Identity of Max Caster's mystery opponent on AEW Dynamite revealed [Spoilers]

The former AEW World Champion who answered Max Caster's open challenge was revealed before Dynamite aired. Caster has been throwing out open challenges ever since his split from The Acclaimed.

Max Caster's mystery opponent for this week's AEW Dynamite has been revealed to be "Hangman" Adam Page. The show was already taped on Tuesday as the wrestlers needed time to travel to Brisbane, Australia, for the Grand Slam event this Saturday. It was already announced that Caster will be putting on an open challenge on the show.

The self-proclaimed 'Best Wrestler Alive' has transitioned to being a singles star after his split with Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed a few weeks back. After getting squashed by a returning Rush two weeks ago on Collision, Caster's second open challenge on Dynamite this week was answered by the former AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page.

However, Max Caster suffered a similar fate in his second open challenge match, as Hangman managed to defeat him within minutes. Moreover, Hangman Page has been disgusted with Caster for some time, and Max also took a shot at Hangman by referring to him as 'Hang person' last Saturday on Collision.

The former AEW World Champions had a huge brawl on Dynamite

After defeating Max Caster in the opening match on Dynamite, Hangman Page interrupted the former World Champion, MJF, in a backstage segment. Maxwell made fun of Hangman. The two had some run-ins in the past, hinting at a potential feud as well.

Later in the show, Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Dustin Rhodes in his match and kept attacking Dustin even after the match. Hangman came out to the aid of Rhodes, and a huge brawl erupted between the former AEW World Champions.

Moreover, the brawl between MJF and Hangman Page almost guaranteed a feud between the two heading into Revolution 2025 in March. Fans will have to wait and see how the story develops in the coming weeks.

