Identity of Mercedes Mone's opponent in AEW's Owen Hart Tournament finals revealed 

Mercedes Mone advanced to the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Tournament finals last week on AEW Dynamite. This Wednesday's episode of the flagship show revealed The CEO's Double or Nothing 2025 opponent, former Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

The April 23 edition of AEW Dynamite saw the Englishwoman take on Kris Statlander in a hard-hitting semifinal bout for this year's Owen Cup. Jamie beat Billie Starkz in a well-fought rematch at the quarterfinal stage earlier this month on Collision. On the other hand, Born Again Kristen had defeated Thunder Rosa on Dynamite two weeks ago to advance to the semis.

Statlander and Hayter pushed each other to their limits in the main event of the Wednesday-night show this week in New Orleans. Both stars matched each other in strength and endurance, delivering their best shots to try and move on to the finals, scheduled for Double or Nothing 2025. Stat nearly had the match won with a huge 450 splash, but in the end, Hayter scored the win with her signature Hayter Aid.

After the bout, the former AEW Women's World Champion was confronted from the entrance ramp by her Owen Cup co-finalist, Mercedes Mone. Their upcoming PPV match in Arizona will be the first singles bout between Hayter and the reigning TBS Champion.

