"Idk what’s more disrespectful" - Twitterverse divided over comparisons between WWE's Austin Theory and 29-year-old AEW star

Austin Theory made his presence known to the entire WWE roster at Survivor Series WarGames, where he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. The wrestling fraternity are constantly comparing stars across promotions, and recently highlighted that Sammy Guevara was Theory's equivalent in All Elite Wrestling.

Guevara signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. He and his wife, Tay Melo, are the current AAA Mixed Tag Team champions. Sammy and Tay are a part of Chris Jericho's faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Theory kickstarted his career on NXT as the selfie-loving narcissist who Vince McMahon took under his wing. The former WWE Chairman often cited that the WWE star personified John Cena's charisma. He accompanied him for his match at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee.

Following a fan's claim calling the similarities between the two, the wrestling world instantly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the comparisons between the two stars, and opinions were divided:

TPace89 @Pace89T @LightMatane Sammy Guevara wishes he was anything like Austin Theory @LightMatane Sammy Guevara wishes he was anything like Austin Theory

Hero. @Finessaveli Idk what’s more disrespectful. Being a diet Austin Theory, or being worse than Austin Theory @sammyguevara Idk what’s more disrespectful. Being a diet Austin Theory, or being worse than Austin Theory @sammyguevara https://t.co/0YHV0YeyIG

Raymond Zarille @RaymondZarille @LightMatane Austin Theory makes Sammy Guevara look like a parody @LightMatane Austin Theory makes Sammy Guevara look like a parody

Straight Edge @Y2JMcintyreFan @BasedWorld960 @LightMatane He is the Logan Paul of AEW - he might have some talent but it doesn't make up for the fact that he is just so easy to hate @BasedWorld960 @LightMatane He is the Logan Paul of AEW - he might have some talent but it doesn't make up for the fact that he is just so easy to hate

Dad Bod Jones @ScottIsThatGuy @LightMatane Austin Theory is what you get when you ask your momma for Sammy Guevara at the store and she says we have Sammy Guevara at home @LightMatane Austin Theory is what you get when you ask your momma for Sammy Guevara at the store and she says we have Sammy Guevara at home

Austin Theory created history by becoming the youngest Money In The Bank winner

At the last minute, WWE official Adam Pearce added Austin Theory to the men's MITB ladder match. The then 24-year-old star successfully won the match and became the youngest MITB winner in the men's division.

Over time, he teased potentially cashing in on Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. A couple of weeks ago, he cashed in his contract for the US Championship but was unsuccessful. Fans cited it was a very rushed booking, but eventually, his luck panned out at Survivor Series.

The two-time US Champion is already on an angry Seth Rollins' radar who is looking to win back the title. With his new, mature gimmick, it seems he has gotten the attention of fellow stars around.

What do you think of the comparison between the AEW and WWE stars? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes