"If anybody hits me, I’m calling the police" - WWE legend confirms retirement after 27-year career

WWE and AEW fans bid a fond farewell to Mark Henry, who has officially retired from professional wrestling after an illustrious 27-year career. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion joined AEW in May 2021, bringing his immense talent and experience to the new platform.

Though Henry's time with AEW was brief, he made a significant impact as a commentator and a coach behind the scenes. Fans were thrilled when he teased a return to the ring, saying on a June 2021 Rampage that he had "a lot of gas in the tank."

During a recent WJAR interview, Mark Henry officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling, dispelling rumors of a potential return to the ring.

"No, no. Don’t try to wish pain on me! If anybody hits me, I’m calling the police," Henry said. [H/T - Sescoop]

Mark Henry's retirement marks the end of a legendary career that spanned nearly three decades. He began his wrestling journey in 1996, winning the World's Strongest Man competition in the same year. He became a dominant force in WWE, winning numerous titles and earning a place in the Hall of Fame.

Fans will surely miss the World's Strongest Man in the wrestling world, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers.

Former WWE Superstar says Vince McMahon talked him out of quitting wrestling

Former WWE and current AEW star Mark Henry has shared details about how Vince McMahon convinced him to extend his tenure with WWE.

Speaking on the Attitude Era podcast, Henry revealed that he had decided to retire in 2013. McMahon convinced him to reconsider by suggesting they "pull the wool over people" and create a storyline about his potential retirement.

"During that time, my contract was expiring, and I was thinking about taking a break, so I went probably about 6-8 months basically really preparing myself for retirement," Henry said. "So it was like 50-50, and then Vince talked to me and said, 'You know what? I think this would be a really good time to pull the wool over people. Everybody thinks you're going to retire, but you won't re-sign. What's the deal? Is it more money, this or that?'" Henry said.

Check out the video below:

Henry decided to stay with the company and had several more memorable matches and moments in the ring before ultimately retiring in 2017.

Share your favorite moments from Mark Henry's illustrious career in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes