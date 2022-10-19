AEW fans have been reacting to the news that Ace Steel has reportedly been released from the company, but some think CM Punk should follow his trainer out the door.

Steel and Punk were both involved in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident that occurred following the All Out pay-per-view post-show media scrum, where The Elite confronted the two men over comments made by the former AEW World Champion.

All of the parties involved were suspended and kept off TV until yesterday when news broke that Ace Steel was the first to suffer a major punishment by being released from the company.

Despite Steel being reportedly the most aggressive person involved in the fight, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on CM Punk returning to the company, with many of them wanting Punk to be released as well.

unwriter @unwritering @WONF4W Good riddance. That took six weeks longer than it should have. Let’s hope he holds the door open for Punk. @WONF4W Good riddance. That took six weeks longer than it should have. Let’s hope he holds the door open for Punk.

Atikul Islam @Feligator6owner @WrestleTalk_TV That means we will not see CM punk on AEW ever again. @WrestleTalk_TV That means we will not see CM punk on AEW ever again.

DRG @DRG422 @JWrestlingV2 @WONF4W If anything fire cm punk (which I doubt they’ll do such thing) he’s the reason why this investigation is going on rn @JWrestlingV2 @WONF4W If anything fire cm punk (which I doubt they’ll do such thing) he’s the reason why this investigation is going on rn

It should be noted that at the time of writing, there has been no official stance on where Punk, Kenny Omega, or The Young Bucks stand with the company due to legal ramifications preventing anyone involved from speaking publicly

CM Punk is currently healing from an injury sustained at AEW All Out

Even if CM Punk wasn't involved in a backstage fight with The Elite, it would have been a while before fans saw him again on TV as he sustained a serious injury during his main event match against Jon Moxley at All Out.

According to Dave Meltzer, Punk injured himself performing a tope suicida during his match at All Out pay-per-view and would have likely been stripped of his newly won AEW World Championship regardless of what happened after the show.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk’s injury, which he suffered doing a tope in his match vs Jon Moxley, is said to be serious.



No matter what happens discipline-wise, the AEW World title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight.



- Dave Meltzer CM Punk’s injury, which he suffered doing a tope in his match vs Jon Moxley, is said to be serious. No matter what happens discipline-wise, the AEW World title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight.- Dave Meltzer https://t.co/HjaSs3BxqT

The injury is certainly legit, as the Straight Edge Superstar has been spotted out and about in his home city of Chicago sporting a large cast on his left arm, proving that he's not only injured but also in the process of rehabbing his damaged arm.

Do you think CM Punk will be fired from All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes