"If he did anything you didn't know it" - WWE legend discloses Sting's backstage relationships with executives and talent (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long has described what Sting's personality is like behind the scenes.

Long was a prominent WWE authority figure as he oversaw SmackDown as its General Manager for almost eight years. Even before that, he worked as a referee and a manager in Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. Understandably, he has come across many veterans, one of them being Sting.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long noted that the face-painted star usually kept himself out of all backstage drama back in the day.

In addition, the 75-year-old claimed that the WCW veteran always kept a low profile. Hence, even if he did anything, people wouldn't be aware of it.

"Well, yeah he did [stay out of all the drama]. He kept a low profile so if he did anything you didn't know it," said Teddy Long. [12:02-12:08]

Check out the full episode of One on One below:

Teddy Long explained how Sting treats him whenever they cross paths

In the same interview, Teddy Long claimed that Sting has always been nice to him. The WWE veteran added that they always get along and see each other once in a while.

Long mentioned that whenever he crosses paths with the AEW star at fan signings, the latter never shies away from approaching Long and talking to him.

"I mean, he was always a nice guy to me. We always got along and stuff and like I said, I see him every once in a while. Sometimes on signings and stuff and he always comes up and talks to me and we'll stop and have a little conversation for five or ten minutes and that's about it. He was always a nice guy, I have nothing bad to say about Sting," added Teddy Long. [11:23-12:00]

The 63-year-old will be in action at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. He will pair up with Darby Allin to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match.

Are you excited to see The Icon back in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes