"If they can do it, then I can do it" - Anna Jay on which wrestlers influenced her growing up

Anna Jay has revealed that the Bella Twins were one of the major influences she had growing up. Jay said that even though it sounds very cliche, they were the duo who convinced her that she could make it in pro wrestling.

Anna Jay is a young professional wrestler, having just two years of wrestling experience under her belt. She is currently signed to AEW, where she is one of the youngest members on the roster and is a member of The Dark Order faction.

In an interview with Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Anna Jay revealed that The Bella Twins were one of the reasons she got into professional wrestling. Jay claimed that she has heard many people tell her that her appreciation for Brie and Nikki Bella is obvious. However, they have defined an era in women's professional wrestling and were influential in her career.

"I loved the Bella Twins, I always say that. Lot of people would say to me, 'Of course you do', but that is what got me into it. So I see them and think, if they can do it, then I can do it. They started a whole different era." said Anna Jay

The Bella Twins, who are soon-to-be Hall Of Famers have influenced a number of up and coming wrestlers, and are idols for young female wrestlers. So, it comes as no surprise that Anna Jay speaks so highly of them, even saying that they were what got her into pro wrestling.

Anna Jay reveals who has helped her become better in AEW

Anna Jay also spoke about how her time in AEW has been so far, and which wrestlers have helped her improve in the ring. The Queenslayer specifically gave credit to Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Penelope Ford. Jay has faced Shida twice since joining AEW and had what she considered to be one of her better matches against Britt Baker and Penelope Ford.

"100% Shida. I would say this last week, I had one of my better matches when I worked with Britt and Penelope and they were both great and everything felt great. So them probably." said Anna Jay

Anna Jay has barely even started her pro wrestling career and has already had some amazing matches with the likes of Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker. She clearly has a ton of potential, and AEW is the perfect place to help her fulfill that potential.