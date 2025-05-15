"If I retired from wrestling, I'd be very happy" - Toni Storm issues huge statement after AEW Beach Break 2025

Toni Storm sent an interesting message following AEW Dynamite: Beach Break earlier tonight. She made a bold claim about her career, ahead of her match with a former rival.

The Timeless One was in a four-way eliminator match earlier tonight against Mina Shirakawa, Skye Blue, and AZM. The match featured an upset, with Shirakawa rolling her up to take the win and earn a world title shot.

After the show, Toni Storm had a few words to say. She sent a message to her former rival. She made an interesting claim, saying that if she retired today, she'd be happy, but she didn't wrestle to be happy; she did it to "feel alive." Thus, Storm was looking forward to their matchup.

"You know the wonderful thing about the ghosts of my past is that they're all still very attractive. My busty little buttercup, you know if you just wanted to see me again, you could have just called. But I only have myself to blame. I asked the heavens for a challenge, and they sent me the H-Cup Angel. You know, if I retired from wrestling, I'd be very happy. But I don't wrestle to be happy, I wrestle to feel alive. Mina Shirakawa, Double or Nothing, let's live like we've never lived before!" [0:01-0:29]

It remains to be seen whether Toni Storm will come out on top this time.

