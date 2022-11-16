"If he showed up he'd be escorted out" - Fans make wild predictions about 6-time WWE World Champion showing up at AEW Full Gear to confront MJF

With AEW Full Gear almost upon us, social media is abuzz with wild predictions. One of them is CM Punk showing up at the end of the main event between MJF and Jon Moxley.

MJF will square off against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in an attempt to win his first-ever title in All Elite Wrestling. He got this opportunity by winning the Casino Battle Royale ladder match at All Out.

MJF and Moxley have a lot of history against each other. They faced each other at All Out 2020 for the world title, where the Salt of the Earth came up short. Mox retained by using Paradigm Shift despite it being banned for that match. The story going into their match is intriguing, and many fans are expecting that Full Gear will be MJF’s crowning moment.

However, some fans believe six-time WWE World Champion CM Punk could show up after the main event to confront MJF if the latter wins the AEW Title.

Christine @ShiningPolaris ” MJF wins the World Title?



What are your thoughts if he did? 🤔



#aew #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage Just curious if anyone think there could be a chance that CM Punk could show up at #AEWFullGear … maybe “after” MJF wins the World Title?What are your thoughts if he did? 🤔 Just curious if anyone think there could be a chance that CM Punk could show up at #AEWFullGear … maybe “after 😉” MJF wins the World Title? What are your thoughts if he did? 🤔#aew #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/meIdrkZiXV

Gear @Geariko17



He would be boo'ed out the building. His heat is nuclear, and it would once again overshadow MJF when they need to push him. @ShiningPolaris Lets say there is a chance, there absolutely isnt.He would be boo'ed out the building. His heat is nuclear, and it would once again overshadow MJF when they need to push him. @ShiningPolaris Lets say there is a chance, there absolutely isnt.He would be boo'ed out the building. His heat is nuclear, and it would once again overshadow MJF when they need to push him.

Anthony Layna @Kai_Myst @ShiningPolaris I think this is a dream only you and I could be happy about... 🤣 @ShiningPolaris I think this is a dream only you and I could be happy about... 🤣

Chi Rican @chi_rican @ShiningPolaris It's still 50/50 to me. He won't get physical due to his injury, but he can always just stand there, stare. And point. It would still get a pop. @ShiningPolaris It's still 50/50 to me. He won't get physical due to his injury, but he can always just stand there, stare. And point. It would still get a pop.

Daffuq @Daffuqcom

Not believe it will actually happen, if it would be the best angel in pro wrestling history.

Also I really love the idea of him and FTR beating @ShiningPolaris God I really wish he will come back!Not believe it will actually happen, if it would be the best angel in pro wrestling history.Also I really love the idea of him and FTR beating #TheElite on their comeback to start the biggest fued in this company history! @ShiningPolaris God I really wish he will come back!Not believe it will actually happen, if it would be the best angel in pro wrestling history.Also I really love the idea of him and FTR beating #TheElite on their comeback to start the biggest fued in this company history!

Dean @DeanAEW_ @ShiningPolaris I think there’s the littlest chance, it’d be cool to see. I hope The Elite and Punk worked everything out but I’m not so sure. @ShiningPolaris I think there’s the littlest chance, it’d be cool to see. I hope The Elite and Punk worked everything out but I’m not so sure.

CM Punk and MJF have a lot of history in AEW

Another thing to keep in mind is MJF’s history with CM Punk. The Second City Saint was originally going to face the former Dynamite Diamond Ring winner after MJF showed up at the end of All Out.

However, the Voice of the Voiceless went on his infamous rant in the media scrum after the show. The rant overshadowed everything from the actual pay-per-view, especially the big return of The Salt of The Earth.

AEW Highlights @aew_highlights



The best in-ring performance of CM Punk in AEW imo. Punk surprised by performing some complex movements that no one expected to see how the Pepsi Plunge. Simply one of the best matches of the year.



#AEW MJF vs CM Punk | DynamiteThe best in-ring performance of CM Punk in AEW imo. Punk surprised by performing some complex movements that no one expected to see how the Pepsi Plunge. Simply one of the best matches of the year. MJF vs CM Punk | DynamiteThe best in-ring performance of CM Punk in AEW imo. Punk surprised by performing some complex movements that no one expected to see how the Pepsi Plunge. Simply one of the best matches of the year. #AEW https://t.co/6W2h13X7dG

Moreover, MJF and CM Punk had a lengthy feud earlier this year that saw MJF become the first man in AEW to pin CM Punk. He achieved this feat in Chicago, no less. They fought in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution, where the former WWE Champion came out on top after a bit of help from Wardlow.

MJF vs. CM Punk is arguably the greatest feud in All Elite Wrestling history. While a CM Punk return seems unlikely if Tony Khan can pull it off, revisiting this feud would make for exceptionally entertaining television.

Do you think Punk will return to face MJF at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes