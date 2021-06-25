"If Vince McMahon and Triple H found out how this was really happening, they would laugh"- Top star on his backstage work for AEW

AEW star and member of the Factory, QT Marshall, recently revealed that he feels immensely grateful for the backstage role allotted to him in Tony Khan's promotion.

QT Marshall may not feature in the main-event scene on-screen, but he holds a prominent position backstage in AEW. QT Marshall is a multi-talented person, serving as a producer and member of the training facility in the company.

It took me a long time to get a seat at this table & I won’t be getting up until I’m full!#TheFactory #AEWDarkElevation #aew pic.twitter.com/sxlFl8kJeZ — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) May 25, 2021

Appearing on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, QT Marshal discussed numerous topics, including how he feels knowing that most of the backstage stuff in AEW goes through him. Marshall stated that he used to think that Vince McMahon and Triple H would have laughed at him finding of his position in the company:\

"Well, I used to think, man, if Vince McMahon and Triple H found out how this was really happening, they would laugh. And then I realized, you know what I'm pretty good at this though, so f**k them. But then I thought about it for a while and I thought how honored I was honestly to be given the responsibility and trusted with that responsibility to pass along those details and what's supposed to happen on these shows and, you know it's pretty cool", said QT Marshall.

QT Marshell made it clear that he doesn't care what the higher authorities in WWE would think. Instead, he feels honored to be treated as a trusted official in the company.

QT Marshall will face Cody Rhodes next month at AEW Road Rager

QT Marshall will continue his rivalry with Cody Rhodes next month when he faces him in a South Beach Strap match on the 'Road Rager' episode of AEW Dynamite.

This will be the first Dynamite episode as the company starts live touring again from July 7th onwards.

QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes have been embroiled in a heated feud for months now. The American Dream has defeated QT Marshall and other members of the Factory on multiple occasions. Their upcoming strap bout will likely conclude their feud.

With two more episodes still left until their mega match, it remains to be seen how the company will add more hype to their match.

