"Imagine Kevin Owens vs Kenny Omega at Wrestlemania 40" - Wrestling fans want the former AEW World Champion to jump ship to WWE for a dream encounter

The wrestling world wants to see former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega jump ship to WWE to wrestle Kevin Owens.

The Cleaner is one of the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling and one-third of the Executive Vice Presidents. He also held the top title for the promotion once.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens is one of the top stars in WWE and has held the NXT, United States, Intercontinental and Universal titles during his run.

Both Kevin Owens and Kenny Omega have wrestled each other previously in Ring of Honor. One fan shared a throwback video of both Canadian stars battling each other in 2010.

After seeing the video package of the match, several fans on Twitter wanted to see both the stars run it back and hoped they would compete against each other soon in WWE.

Check out the tweets below:

The wrestling world appreciated both stars and was fascinated by their growth.

One fan also hoped Tony Khan would work something out to get Kevin Owens to compete in AEW at least once.

Kenny Omega praised Kevin Owens

The Cleaner also noticed the tweet and shared his thoughts on The Prizefighter. Omega mentioned that the WWE Superstar has been one of the best wrestlers for a long time.

"Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time," Kenny Omega tweeted.

Currently, Kevin Owens is in a feud with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline. Next week on SmackDown, the former Universal Champion will be teaming up with 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena to take on The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, is fighting alongside The Young Bucks to re-capture the AEW World Trios Titles. They are battling the Death Triangle in a best-of-seven series. The Elite have won two matches so far, while the current Trios Champions are in the lead with three wins.

Do you want to see both Canadian stars wrestle with each other once more? Let us know in the comments section below.

