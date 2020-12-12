IMPACT announce the return of Kenny Omega and Don Callis

The union between AEW and IMPACT has been a hugely exciting one in the world of wrestling, and fans have been tuning into IMPACT in their droves to see the crossover. It was later revealed that their first episode together attracted a record 55,396 viewers to IMPACT's weekly stream on Twitch and over 700,000 in total across all platforms.

It has just been announced on Twitter that current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be returning to IMPACT on Tuesday - which is unsurprising following the huge spike in ratings during this week's episode.

As well as Kenny Omega, IMPACT revealed that their executive and commentator Don Callis will be returning alongside the AEW World Champion.

Since the start of December, Callis has been making appearances on AEW alongside Omega, initially as a special guest commentator.

Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship on December 2nd

At the recent AEW television special, Winter is Coming, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. Don Callis helped Omega win the championship, and the champion turned heel for the first time in his AEW career.

Following Omega's victory for the AEW World Championship, he and Don Callis have been a focal part of the growing crossover between AEW and IMPACT wrestling.