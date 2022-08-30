Indie star competes on WWE RAW and Tony Khan's AEW on the same night

While AEW and WWE are competing harder than ever before, a wrestler has done the unusual job of participating in both promotions on the same night.

Ever since the inception of Tony Khan's company, it has had to go up against the monopoly of the Stamford-based Promotion. With WWE already a stronghold in key demographics, AEW had to fight tooth-and-nail to even be considered a competitor.

Fortunately, several distinguished superstars from Stephanie McMahon's company themselves jumped ship to the new brand, giving it some much-needed legitimacy.

Furthermore, the ascension of Triple H to creative control has escalated the competition even more. With the two promotions locking horns for ratings every week, free agents and indie wrestlers are understandably torn on which brand to join.

However, Katie Arquette, even if for just one night, was able to float on both boats. On this week's RAW, Katie teamed up with Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a match against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

On the same night, she also appeared for a singles match against Sereena Deeb on Dark Elevation. However, Katie was unable to score a win against her as well.

Fans will have to see which promotion Katie Arquette will appear in next.

Another star has appeared on AEW and WWE in the same week has been done once before

While Katie Arquette's feat is impressive, this is not the first time it has been accomplished.

Cameron Stewart also appeared in WWE in September 2021, facing off against Odyssey Jones in a losing effort. He also appeared on AEW Dark the same night, where he teamed up with Luke Kurtis in a loss to Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson.

As of now, Cameron Stewart is still periodically featured in AEW Dark Tapings.

