Infuriated Jon Moxley attacks top female AEW star on Dynamite

AEW star Jon Moxley put his hands on a female star during tonight's episode of Dynamite. Swerve Strickland vowed to take down the True King at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Last week's Dynamite, the duo went face to face and exchanged heated words. Swerve claimed that Moxley didn't deserve to be champion and that he hides the gold in the briefcase.

Later, the Death Riders threatened to attack the contender and Prince Nana. When Marina Shafir showed her involvement, Willow Nightingale intervened. Furthermore, a mixed tornado contest was announced for this week's Dynamite, where Swerve Strickland and Willow would face Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.

Tonight's opening match on Dynamite featured some fantastic moments. Fans also enjoyed several interactions between Willow and Moxley.

The former TBS Champion put Moxley through a table and pinned The Problem in the middle of the ring. Later, fans and the babyface team celebrated. That's when the reigning AEW World Champion sneaked back into the ring and hit the paradigm shift on Willow Nightingale. Swerve and the medics immediately rushed to check on her.

The crowd immediately went silent as Nightingale struggled to move her neck after the attack. It will be interesting to see how Swerve Strickland gets back at Jon Moxley for his actions tonight.

