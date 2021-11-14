Reports- Initial plan for Bray Wyatt coming to AEW

Bray Wyatt was reportedly set to show up in AEW if the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is to be believed.

The Eater of the Worlds was released from WWE back on July 31, 2021. His non-compete clause expired in late October, meaning he was free to show up for any wrestling promotion.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there was a plan in place for Bray Wyatt to show up in AEW but the plans fell through, reasons for which are unknown.

IMPACT Wrestling was reported as a potential destination for Bray Wyatt but there is no concrete update on that front. The former WWE champion was spotted on a Warner Bros studio lot last month with Callosum Studios owner and special makeup effects artist Jason Baker. Baker noted that Bray Wyatt is working on a horror feature film. This could temporarily halt the rumors of Bray Wyatt to AEW.

Baker told Metro:

"We’re starting a film at the end of the month. Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee. It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

Tony Khan recently commented on the possibility of Bray Wyatt to AEW

Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of seeing Bray Wyatt in AEW. The AEW boss poured cold water on it as he said he has never spoken to Bray Wyatt about joining his promotion.

“I like Windham a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know, I haven’t talked to him about it ever, about him coming to AEW,” Khan said. “The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party. It was a pretty late night, and it was last year. So, it’s a very different world. I only briefly saw him in passing — I was heading out while he was heading in. It was a pretty late night, but I think he’s a wonderful person and a really great talent,” Tony Khan said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Bray Wyatt is a top star with multiple great qualities. He would be an asset to any industry or promotion he commits himself to. Whether his future lies in wrestling or acting remains to be seen.

