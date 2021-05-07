Injury update on Darby Allin after scary fall on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Last night's AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts special saw many wrestlers, including TNT Champion Darby Allin, come out of the show looking a bit worse for wear.

In an interview segment at Daily's Place, Scorpio Sky and "All Ego" Ethan Page were bragging about what they did to Darby Allin and Sting last week. Allin then arrived and tried to take on both men but was eventually overwhelmed and beaten down.

The segment ended with Page and Sky tossing Allin down a flight of concrete stairs at Daily's Place. It was a scary spot in which someone could be seriously hurt if not done correctly.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Darby Allin was said to be "good" after Dynamite last night. He is still scheduled to compete next week against Miro for the AEW TNT Championship.

With Darby Allin being good to go for next week's title defense, an injury storyline could affect the match. Miro could then capture his first championship in AEW next week on Dynamite.

Without the TNT Championship, Allin would be freed up for AEW Double or Nothing to team with Sting against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

It will be interesting to see what happens next week as AEW Dynamite has a stacked card mere weeks before Double or Nothing. The show will feature three championship matches, including Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship for the first time on Dynamite.

Next Wednesday, May 12 LIVE on #AEWDynamite! @DarbyAllin defends the TNT Championship vs. @ToBeMiro! If Darby can't compete, he'll forfeit the title.



Tickets go on sale Friday morning at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq - or tune in Wednesday 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/KSkh9XPLEk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021

