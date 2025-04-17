Inside AEW star Darby Allin's Mount Everest adventure: First photos released

The first images of Darby Allin's expedition to climb Mount Everest have been released. The Relentless star had to wait a long time to check this wish off his bucket list.

The former TNT Champion was scheduled to climb the mountain last year, but a foot injury delayed his quest. The unfortunate incident occurred in March 2024 during his match with Jay White. After recovering from the injury, he continued to wrestle.

However, the Death Riders wrote him off a few months ago. Darby Allin has been feuding with Jon Moxley and his army for a long time. His hatred for the faction intensified when they decimated Bryan Danielson at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. After being written off in December, the Relentless star began training to climb the mountain. It seems like he has started his quest to climb Mount Everest.

Adventures Consultants recently shared pictures of the crew that will be conquering the juggernaut, along with Darby Allin. The 32-year-old star appears very healthy and prepared for the mission. Only time will tell how long he will be on the quest.

Check out the images below:

It remains to be seen how Darby will be booked upon his return. Fans are concerned if the star will be in action during All In Texas.

