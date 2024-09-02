  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Instagram suddenly removes Samantha Irvin’s non-PG photo with Ricochet; gets restored

Instagram suddenly removes Samantha Irvin’s non-PG photo with Ricochet; gets restored

By Sujay
Modified Sep 02, 2024 04:25 GMT
Ricochet (left) and Samantha Irvin (right). (Image credits: Instagram)
Ricochet (left) and Samantha Irvin (right) (Image credits: Instagram)

Samantha Irvin was initially not too happy after Instagram removed her non-PG photo with Ricochet. However, that did not last long as the photo was promptly restored to her timeline.

Last month, Ricochet and Samantha Irvin recreated the same pose that Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley had pulled off previously. That caused the fans to go into a frenzy and Ricochet also cheekily took a dig at Matthews.

Samatha Irvin took to Instagram Stories to share with her fans that a similar image of her and Ricochet had been taken down. She also commented that Rhea’s picture with Buddy was still up and was disappointed that her photo got taken down.

also-read-trending Trending
Samantha&#039;s story protesting the removal (Credit: Samantha&#039;s Instagram)
Samantha's story protesting the removal (Credit: Samantha's Instagram)

However, a few minutes later, the WWE announcer sent out a message saying that Instagram had restored that picture of hers. She also commended the speed at which the image was restored to her account.

Samantha&#039;s story after the photo was restored (Credit: Samantha&#039;s Instagram)
Samantha's story after the photo was restored (Credit: Samantha's Instagram)

Samantha Irvin hits back at fan

Samantha Irvin is currently engaged to Ricochet and the two of them show off their love of each other quite often on social media.

She is also not afraid to take the side of her man if need be and she did just that when a fan questioned her on why she never represented her fiance in public. She promptly hit back at those accusations by posting a video of her and Ricochet from The Bump where she was clearly praising him.

She did not write anything back to the fan but rather let the video do the talking and that was enough to shut the fan down. It was great to see her stand her ground and defend herself against what was clearly a false accusation.

The two of them have a great relationship and she was very happy when the former Intercontinental Champion made his AEW debut at All In.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी