Samantha Irvin was initially not too happy after Instagram removed her non-PG photo with Ricochet. However, that did not last long as the photo was promptly restored to her timeline.
Last month, Ricochet and Samantha Irvin recreated the same pose that Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley had pulled off previously. That caused the fans to go into a frenzy and Ricochet also cheekily took a dig at Matthews.
Samatha Irvin took to Instagram Stories to share with her fans that a similar image of her and Ricochet had been taken down. She also commented that Rhea’s picture with Buddy was still up and was disappointed that her photo got taken down.
However, a few minutes later, the WWE announcer sent out a message saying that Instagram had restored that picture of hers. She also commended the speed at which the image was restored to her account.
Samantha Irvin hits back at fan
Samantha Irvin is currently engaged to Ricochet and the two of them show off their love of each other quite often on social media.
She is also not afraid to take the side of her man if need be and she did just that when a fan questioned her on why she never represented her fiance in public. She promptly hit back at those accusations by posting a video of her and Ricochet from The Bump where she was clearly praising him.
She did not write anything back to the fan but rather let the video do the talking and that was enough to shut the fan down. It was great to see her stand her ground and defend herself against what was clearly a false accusation.
The two of them have a great relationship and she was very happy when the former Intercontinental Champion made his AEW debut at All In.