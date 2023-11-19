Internationally renowned star spotted in AEW Full Gear audience

This year's edition of AEW Full Gear is taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. With a stacked match card, many will surely be tuning in for the event. In attendance, however, a world-renowned star was spotted.

This was comedian Ken Jeong. He was known for his roles in the popular show Community and his appearances in the iconic trilogy of the Hangover movie series.

To begin the show, the trios match between Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin taking on the Patriarchy took place. During the entrance of Christian Cage and his crew, the camera panned to the fans who were in attendance for the show. Ken Jeong was then shown on-screen booing the TNT Champion. It seemed he wasn't a fan of Cage.

To be fair, many have not been fans of Cage, as he was one of the top heels of the promotion. He has made an enemy out of a lot of the men in the AEW locker room and continues to do so. Ken Jeong's reaction may have been similar to a lot of the other AEW fans.

