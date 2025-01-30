Irate MJF seemingly references menace Kevin Owens on AEW Dynamite

MJF is building heat in his ongoing rivalry with a WWE legend. This time, he took a bold reference from Kevin Owens' old playbook during the time he was a menace in Ring of Honor.

During the January 20 edition of AEW Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion had a backstage promo with Renee Paquette. He spoke about his rival, Jeff Jarett, having to go it alone against Death Rider's Claudio Castagnoli.

In his promo, The Salt of the Earth referred to Castagnoli as one of the most dangerous men in AEW. Furthermore, he called the former ROH World Champion 'half man, half horse,' citing his incredible strength and power.

The interesting part of that line was that MJF had made a reference to a past interview with current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens from his menacing days in Ring of Honor. The Prizefighter had then spoken about Castagnoli's impressive reign as champion for a year and called him a 'human horse.'

AEW's top star borrowing Owens' strong words showed exactly what Claudio Castagnoli was capable of in his match against Jeff Jarrett. The Last Outlaw lost his match to him following interference from Jon Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders.

Double J suffered post-match embarrassment at the hands of MJF, who came down to the ring to attack him. With tensions escalating between the duo every passing week, a potential in-ring showdown between them looks to be on the cards in AEW.

