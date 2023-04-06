"Is that KANE?" - Twitterverse erupts after former WWE star returns to AEW with a menacing look

Wrestling fans across Twitter erupted with excitement as former WWE star Christian Cage unexpectedly returned to AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. Cage was last seen at the Revolution, where he was 'buried alive' after being hit with a ConChairTo by Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

However, tonight Cage made a surprise appearance alongside Luchasaurus, and the two appeared to seek revenge.

Though neither wrestler spoke a word, their menacing looks on the Titantron were enough to send chills down their opponents' spines.

Fans on Twitter exploded with excitement as they speculated about the former WWE star's future in AEW.

Many fans were thrilled to see Christian Cage back in the ring with his menacing look, which some compared to that of WWE legend Kane.

Check out the reaction below:

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @AEW @Christian4Peeps I'm all for this.. love kanesaurus and the christian pairing. Plenty to work with @AEW @Christian4Peeps I'm all for this.. love kanesaurus and the christian pairing. Plenty to work with

Cage's partnership with Luchasaurus has also piqued the interest of wrestling fans, who are curious to see how the two will work together in the ring. With their history of wreaking havoc, it seems the duo is set to bring chaos again.

The return of Christian Cage has added a new level of excitement to AEW, and fans cannot wait to see what the former WWE star has in store for the wrestling world.

What did you think of Christian Cage's unexpected return? Sound off in the comments section below.

