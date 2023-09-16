"Is that price a joke?" - Fans baffled at expensive AEW merch announcement

Wrestling merchandise has always been an acquired taste, and only the very well-heeled wrestling fans can afford it. And one particular merchandise from AEW has fans chattering and baffled at the price, and all of that is spilling over on the Internet.

The merch in question is the 'replacement' belt of the Trios Championship, available in hot pink, with the championship belt costing a shocking $4999.

The belt itself has a rich history. After all, the championship was first held by The Elite for all of three days in 2022, before the championship went to Death Triangle. That feud continued, and The Elite won the championship back in January 2023. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn got their hands on the belt on August 27, 2023, at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, defeating then champions, House of Black.

The price has confounded fans, and they are coming in droves online to give their two cents on the matter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens justified the price of the belt

Anthony Bowens, one-third of the champions, probably seeing the flak that the price was getting, came up with an elaborate post about why the belts are worth so much - and why they should be in a list of rare wrestling merchandise.

Expand Tweet

With this, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed now have some stunning merchandise available for sale. Professional wrestlers and merchandise are intricately connected, with merchandise being one of the money-spinners for them, even if they are not active on the roster for some amount of time.

What do you think? Is the price of the merchandise justified? Tell us in the comments section.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here