Is Ronda Rousey's alleged retirement a mistake? She just missed a big opportunity in wrestling

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion and WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey seems to have announced retirement after her successful MMA and WWE careers, but she missed a big money opportunity by possibly giving up on pro wrestling.

After conquering MMA's women's division and becoming the most dominant UFC Bantamweight Champion, Ronda Rousey barged onto the pro wrestling scene. She made her WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 back in 2018. Ronda, alongside Kurt Angle, defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag match.

Later, The Baddest Woman of the Planet went on to have a great run in wrestling, becoming a multi-time WWE Women's Champion, and also participated in the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event in 2019. However, Rousey later lost her touch and faced a major backlash from fans.

Although she had a few great moments recently, Ronda had no option but to leave WWE after her match against Shayna Baszler at Summerslam earlier this year. Her future in pro wrestling was uncertain, and she has allegedly announced her retirement through a recent Instagram post. Ronda wrote the following:

"“Sorry, I couldn’t hear you through my retirement.” Bernie Lumen."

Assuming she made her decision to retire, Rousey might have missed a big opportunity in the realm of wrestling. After her exit from WWE, some fans expected that she would sign with AEW, which could offer her huge money and a lighter schedule than before.

Furthermore, The Baddest Woman on the Planet still had much left in her arsenal to offer a company like AEW. The hard-hitting wrestling style is exactly what the All Elite fans crave. Overall, Ronda would be the biggest addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division, as they seem to be in need of some big stars.

Ronda Rousey didn't receive a proper goodbye from professional wrestling

Amid her potential retirement, Ronda Rousey's contribution to women's wrestling can never be forgotten, as she ignited the fire in the division. Furthermore, the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event would not've been possible without Ronda.

However, it's fair to say that The Baddest Woman on the Planet didn't receive a proper goodbye from pro wrestling. In her last run, she tag-teamed with her friend, Shayna Baszler, and also won the Women's Tag Title. Rousey's last match was an MMA rules fight against Baszler at Summerslam.

However, the bout failed to meet the expectations and turned into a snoozefest instead. On top of that, it turned out to be the last match of Ronda Rousey's wrestling career. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future holds for The Rowdy One.

