"Is she The Devil in AEW?!""They said this about Punk" - Fans erupt after big update on legend's rumored WWE move comes to light

It seems like Mercedes Mone is not heading to WWE after all. The future of Mone has been a hot topic in the wrestling community, and recent reports claim that she is not going to go back to her former home.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that talks between Mone and WWE had fallen apart. He also noted that sources close to her suggested that she is expected to sign elsewhere immediately.

Fans naturally took to this news and gave their opinions and hot takes. Some called out Triple H’s company and said that missing out on her would be a massive loss for them. One fan even suggested that Mone is the face behind The Devil’s mask, troubling MJF for the past few months.

Others suggested it would be great to see her in AEW and all the other great female talent on the show.

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone files for trademarks

In light of her talks breaking down with WWE, she has not wasted time making her mark. It was reported on December 22 that Mercedes Mone had filed for new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

She filed for trademarks for the terms ‘Mone Wear,’ ‘Time is Mone,' and ‘Mone Talks.’ The filing, which was made through Michael E. Dockins, read:

“Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and actress in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting for entertainment purposes.”

It will be interesting to see which company she signs up for. If she signs with AEW, it will be another massive win for Tony Khan.

