"I could beat Wardlow's a**" - AEW star boldly claims he could defeat Mr. Mayhem

AEW star Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party emphatically stated that he could take down Wardlow in a singles match.

Kassidy's last AEW match was on Dark: Elevation this week. He teamed up with Marq Quen, The Blade, and Angelico and lost an eight-man tag team match against The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin).

Meanwhile, Wardlow had his first match on Dynamite this week since St. Patrick's Day Slam. Mr. Mayhem got involved backstage with 'Smart' Mark Sterling, the 'lawyer' of MJF. Sterling, on MJF's orders, announced that the big man would be handcuffed and escorted by security before and after the match.

After Mr. Mayhem's match, Kassidy made a bold claim. The Private Party member believed that he could beat the former Pinnacle member.

"No lie, Im 99.9 % sure I could beat Wardlow’s a** #AEWDyamite," Kassidy wrote.

Wardlow was victorious on AEW Dynamite and got another challenger

Earlier on Dynamite, the former Pinnacle member, entered with no music and a bunch of security as he faced off against The Butcher. MJF paid the latter last week to 'maim' Mr. Mayhem.

During the match, the former Pinnacle member hit clotheslines on The Butcher, but the latter retaliated by hitting a powerbomb for a near-fall. Mr. Mayhem then hit four consecutive powerbombs to defeat The Butcher.

In a backstage segment on Dynamite, MJF paid Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to have Lance Archer deal with Mr. Mayhem. However, The Murderhawk Monster was in no mood for a payment. He just wanted to fight and destroy MJF's former bodyguard, with or without the money.

Mr. Mayhem's obstacles have increased as MJF is paying people left and right to neutralize him. It remains to be seen if both men will come face-to-face to settle their differences once and for all.

