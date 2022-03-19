Top star wants an inter-gender match with Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship

Private Party's Isiah Kassidy recently expressed his desire to challenge Thunder Rosa for her AEW Women's Championship.

La Mera Mera captured the coveted gold after defeating long-time rival Britt Baker in a Steel Cage Match on this week's episode of Dynamite. Since the match went down in her hometown of San Antonio, Rosa's win elicited a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance.

However, the attention's now on who'll be the first to collide with Rosa for her newly-won AEW Women's Championship. Eager for her first challenger to step up, Rosa recently tweeted a message, asking fans against who they'd like to see her defend the title.

While fans promptly shared their dream opponents, Kassidy's tweet about wanting to challenge Rosa took the cake:

Considering AEW hasn't embraced inter-gender wrestling yet, Kassidy's desire to challenge Rosa will remain unfulfilled.

Thunder Rosa could have a memorable run with the AEW Women's Championship

Considering just how much effort AEW put into the long-term storyline between her and Britt Baker, it's safe to say Thunder Rosa will have a long reign with the gold. La Mera Mera is the most beloved babyface of AEW's women's division, and her title win has opened doors for many intriguing matches.

With Double or Nothing around two months away, Tony Khan could be planning to have a marquee title defense for Rosa at the pay-per-view. Someone like Serena Deeb could be an ideal opponent since her Professor gimmick has struck a chord with fans.

In addition to that, a big title vs. title match pitting Jade Cargill against Thunder Rosa could also be a major moneymaker for AEW.

What do you make of Isiah Kassidy challenging Thunder Rosa? Whom do you see challenging Rosa at Double or Nothing 2022? Sound off in the comments section below!

