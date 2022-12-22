"It was a cool deal" - Jeff Jarrett reflects on latest AEW experience

Jeff Jarrett stunned the wrestling fraternity with his AEW debut last month. The Hall of Famer attended a DARK taping this week at Universal Studios, the exact location where his former company IMPACT Wrestling often shot their weekly shows.

The former WWE executive teamed up with Jay Lethal against longtime rival Sting and Darby Allin at Full Gear. Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, Double J was the Senior Vice President of Live Events, now taken over by Road Dogg.

The wrestling veteran and his father, Jerry Jarrett, founded IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) in the early 2000s. Many notable names from the industry, like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and others, made a name for themselves in the company.

On the latest edition of his My World podcast, the 55-year-old commented on his return to Universal studios. Jarrett teamed up with Satnam Singh on this week's DARK episode.

"Just a cool experience. Something that, at this stage in my career, I do not take for granted, and I think we've all taken for granted certain things in our lives and you don't even think about when you're doing it, but the relationships, we were down there every other week for years. The relationships we've built. They ask about Karen [Jarrett's wife], the kids, and they remember them by name. These are all, not AEW employees, but Universal Studios and freelancers. It was a cool deal." [H/T Fightful]

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ Jeff Jarrett working AEW Dark in Orlando soundstage where the early TNA shows were held is the wackiest visual. What a way to close 2022. #AEWDark Jeff Jarrett working AEW Dark in Orlando soundstage where the early TNA shows were held is the wackiest visual. What a way to close 2022. #AEWDark https://t.co/YwiZpM58qC

If you're interested in sports betting, the Nets play the Bucks this weekend! Don't lose out; claim the offer and place your bets below.

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Dutch Mantell cited that Jeff Jarrett reached out to him for creative ideas in WWE

Dutch Mantell has been integral to the wrestling business for decades and often shares his take on the industry's latest happenings.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell detailed how Jeff Jarrett approached him for creative ideas:

"Jeff Jarrett he texts me and says, 'Vince [McMahon] wants ideas for what to do about RAW or SmackDown', I think it was RAW. He says, 'Can you write some stuff down?' I said, 'Yeah, I could write stuff down' and he says, 'Oh, they gonna pay you.' I said, 'Well, I'll write a lot of stuff down' (...) Oh, by the way, before we get any farther, I never got a dime out of it. I wrote it and sent it in."

Besides being an on-screen personality, Jarrett also holds a significant backstage position in All Elite Wrestling. He is responsible for the company's expansion in the global market.

Would you like to see Jeff Jarrett compete more on AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes