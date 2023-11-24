"It was the craziest high that I've ever felt" - When Liv Morgan was nervous about being an AEW star's "lover"

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan once opened up on the bizarre storyline of her being revealed as a current AEW star's lover during a segment on WWE TV a few years ago.

The AEW star in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). During her time in the WWE, Perry was once involved in a storyline where she cheated on her real-life husband, Rusev (aka Miro), and shared some intimate scenes with Bobby Lashley. The storyline peaked in late 2019 when Bobby and Lana decided to tie the knot.

The on-screen couple even had a wedding segment on an episode of RAW in 2019. However, the matrimony was interrupted by a returning Liv Morgan. Liv shocked everyone by revealing herself as the 'Estranged lover' of Lana. The segment ended in chaos with Miro attacking Lashley.

On an episode of WWE's The Bump back in 2020, Liv Morgan opened up on the segment and how she was nervous before coming out and revealing herself as Lana's lover during the RAW segment. Here is what she said:

"Yeah, I was just like, 'I have to bring it,' you know? It was the craziest high that I've ever felt. My adrenaline was through the rough to where I felt nothing. Like, I was pacing, pacing, pacing, and I was driving myself crazy. Right before I was about to go out, my body was just overwhelmed with ease. I never thought that I would object to a wedding." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Liv Morgan was recently hanging out with the AEW star

Many fans may not know that Liv Morgan is one of the closest friends of current AEW star, CJ Perry. The two have been seen hanging out many times in the past as well. Recently, Morgan shared a video on her Instagram, in which she was grocery shopping with CJ in a Supermarket.

Morgan is currently absent from WWE TV, whereas CJ Perry is managing Andrade El Idolo on-screen in AEW. Henceforth, only time will tell when Liv returns to action.