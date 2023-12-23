"It wasn't an easy decision" - Top AEW star comments on relinquishing title

A top AEW star has finally commented on relinquishing a title in the Jacksonville-based company's sister promotion, Ring Of Honor.

The star in question is none other than Samoa Joe, who was the longest-reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion in the history of the promotion. The Samoan Submission Machine recently relinquished the championship after his successful title defense against 'The Limitless' Keith Lee.

In a recent interview with Niko Knows Best, Joe explained the reason behind relinquishing the TV title:

"Championships can be a gift and a curse, especially in the world of professional wrestling," Joe explained, noting that the ROH TV Title came with commitments he couldn't always make. "You have competitors and opponents waiting in line, defenses you have to make that are gonna keep you away from the path to the AEW World Championship."

Joe added:

"Relinquishing the ROH Television Title allowed me to keep that focus and really pursue the AEW World Championship, and that's what I'm gonna do," Joe said. "It wasn't an easy decision." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

AEW star Samoa Joe reveals how long he plans to wrestle

Former WWE star Samoa Joe recently provided an update on how long his career inside the squared circle will last.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been one of the top names in professional wrestling for the past two decades. Joe is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and has also been active on its sister promotion, ROH.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Samoa Joe noted that he would step away from in-ring competition long before his body gives up on him.

"Oh no, I’ll probably stop well before then [before his body tells him he can't do it anymore]. I’ve been really, really fortunate. As far as where the train will end, I’ll let it play out a little bit more. But I will say this, I definitely have more than a handful of good years left in me. And beyond that, I’m excited to -- if we are gonna go out, we’re gonna go out with a bang." [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

