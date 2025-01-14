"It evidently wasn't professional" - Jeff Hardy reveals the impact of a post he made after not being used by AEW

TNA star Jeff Hardy recently opened up about his AEW run. The Charismatic Enigma departed from Tony Khan's promotion in 2024.

The Hardys have always been beloved babyfaces throughout their professional wrestling careers. The fans have always been on their side due to their exciting in-ring ability. However, a potential heel run for Jeff and Matt Hardy was planned during their time in AEW.

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jeff Hardy shared his disappointment with not getting a heel run in All Elite Wrestling. However, Hardy acknowledged his mistakes and unprofessional behavior. The veteran also noted how due to his tweets, he got three huge matches against the likes of Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Sammy Guevara.

"Yeah, for sure. There's never been a real heel Hardy run and I was so excited about that in AEW and I know. I own what I've done and it is my fault. I really let Matt [Hardy] down with the whole AEW thing. I think even AEW, before I broke my nose wrestling Sammy Guevara, my thinking was like, man we're not being used. What if I could be like a heel on social media and send out some tweets and it evidently wasn't professional but it's not like I was being serious. I just did something like, Collision was designed for punks. But I ended up getting three matches out of that with Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley and then Sammy and in all those matches I had that feeling, that passion, I could feel it again within myself." [51:20-52:15]

Former AEW stars Jeff & Matt Hardy are current TNA World Tag Team Champions

The Hardys made their shocking return to TNA in 2024 and the duo has done a great job after an underwhelming tag run in All Elite Wrestling. Matt and Jeff Hardy wasted no time in winning the TNA World Tag Team Championship for the third time.

At TNA's Bound for Glory PPV on October 26, 2024, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated The System and ABC in a three-way Full Metal Mayhem match to become TNA World Tag Team Champions.

We will have to wait and see what exciting things The Hardys have in plans for the fans in 2025.

